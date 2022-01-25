Viliame Temo fell asleep at the wheel before ploughing into a power pole, destroying it and writing off his $35,000 car. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Viliame Temo had more than twice the legal alcohol limit in his blood when he slammed into a power pole, writing-off his $35,000 car.

About 6.45am on Sunday, October 17, 2021, the 52-year-old was the sole occupant of his Mitsubishi driving south along Putiki Dr, Whanganui.

He fell asleep and drifted across the road into the opposite lane before smashing into a concrete power pole, destroying it - and his car.

While Temo was being treated for his injuries a blood sample was taken, which revealed he had 114 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit for drivers aged over 20 is 50mg.

He appeared before Judge Ian Carter in the Whanganui District Court yesterday charged with driving with excess blood alcohol.

Temo pleaded guilty to the charge through his lawyer Roger Crowley who also acknowledged his client had a previous conviction for drink driving in 2009.

Crowley said Temo's car had been written-off in the crash and asked for any fine imposed to be kept to a minimum.

"He has paid dearly for this."

Temo, a hospital analyst, would be applying for a limited licence when the law allowed, Crowley said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Graham Hoskin said reparation of $8034.32 was sought for the power pole and police wanted $111.99 to cover the medical expenses incurred taking and analysing Temo's blood sample.

Judge Carter also noted Temo had suffered a considerable financial loss and only had one previous conviction for drink driving.

"This does seem to be out of character."

He ordered Temo to pay the reparation sought and disqualified him from driving for six months.