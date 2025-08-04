As she stopped him from approaching her sister, she saw his face and was able to identify him as Bristow.
It wasn’t until many years later, when she saw Bristow again, that she had a visceral reaction to the trauma he had inflicted.
At the trial, Bristow gave evidence that he was not in the area at the time of the sexual violation, and even if he was, he never babysat the girls, as there were plenty of adults who were relied upon.
But in the reserved decision, delivered last week, Judge Tomlinson accepted the victim’s evidence.
He said in cases such as this, it was often a situation of “he said, she said” but based on the victim’s accurate and detailed evidence, it was Bristow who committed the offence.
Judge Tomlinson entered convictions on two charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection. Bristow will be sentenced at a later date.
Not long after the sexual violation, Bristow was involved in the murder of Taylor in the early hours of New Year’s Day 1999 at Ōmapere.
Bristow, then 17, Henare Wikaira, and Kacey Wikaira, who were also in their late teens at the time, had been drinking heavily at the Ōmapere Tourist Hotel, now known as the Copthorne Hotel.
Later that evening, they were involved in disturbances at a nearby campsite.
Around 1am, Taylor chased Kacey Wikaira out of the campground and down to the beach.
