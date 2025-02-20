Raniera Tau at his trial in the Whangārei District Court in December 2024. Photo / NZME
Ngāpuhi leader Raniera (Sonny) Tau was jailed for indecent assault after a seven-year legal battle.
The victim, assaulted at age 16, endured community backlash and rejected a $20,000 offer.
Judge Taryn Bayley sentenced Tau to three years and seven months and cited his previous convictions.
WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and may be upsetting to some readers.
A Ngāpuhi leader, long at the centre of controversy over his leadership of New Zealand’s largest iwi, has been sentenced to jail for indecent assault following a determined seven-year legal battle by a teenage girl.
Throughout the prolonged prosecution, the Northland girl – now a young woman – has endured local gossip and backlash from supporters of the influential figure, Raniera (Sonny) Tau.
But at the sentencing of Tau this week for four charges of indecent assault and one charge of perverting the course of justice, she reclaimed her voice.
“Today I am speaking my truth. For seven years I’ve endured lies and rumours about what happened to me in 2017 when I was just 16 years old.
“You told your version of the story. You manipulated those around you, your family, friends, wife, your entire community. Twisting things to make them believe I did things to you,” she said in a victim impact statement read in court.
Tau was found guilty of the charges at the Whangārei District Court following a jury trial in December 2024.
The court heard the girl had a close relationship with Tau and his whānau and would spend time on their farm helping the man she looked up to as a “father figure”.
The victim said she thought the worst was over, but it was only just beginning.
Once a social, active sporty girl, she retreated from herself and described struggling every day to “stay alive”.
“Going through town sent my anxiety spiralling, like Sonny was lurking, waiting to take me again,” she said.
In the weeks following, Tau had three meetings with the girl and her parents in an attempt to resolve the matter outside court.
He offered them $20,000, which she declined.
At the time, Tau was chair of Te Rūnanga ā iwi ō Ngāpuhi (Traion) a position he held since 2009 despite being convicted in 2015 after he was found with five native frozen kereru in his suitcase at Invercargill airport.
