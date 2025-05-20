The 57-year-old was arrested in April last year after police launched an investigation following complaints from women in the Riccarton area - where many Canterbury University students live.
Today Tekawa, who has a history of spying on women and was previously known as the Grey Lynn Peeping Tom, was jailed for making and possessing thousands of intimate visual recordings of young women between 2023 and 2024.
Other charges included preparing to commit a crime in public, failing to carry out obligations in relation to computer system search, burglary and cannabis possession.
Two of his victims were in the Christchurch District Court for his sentencing today, while the other four had statements read out on their behalf.
“I find myself constantly on edge looking over my shoulder.
“The process has been overwhelming and draining.
“It is something I never asked for.”
Abuse, foster care, drugs and alcohol
Defence lawyer Elena Stavrovska said her client had been exposed to alcohol at an early age and used drugs daily but an alcohol and drug assessment showed he had taken responsibility to address his offending.
She said he was now finally ready to address what was going on.
Again, in August, he went to a Riccarton property and took 2631 intimate still images of the third victim.
In early 2024 he entered another Riccarton property and recorded a fourth victim in the process of getting changed. Police located more than 800 images of the victim.
He then went to another Riccarton property and began recording the fifth victim while she was in the shower. Police located 329 still images of victim five.
In February 2024, his actions activated CCTV at a Riccarton property. Later that month police attended a student party in Riccarton and located him near the property where he was arrested on an unrelated matter.
Police later arrested him for burglary and located two cell phones.
Police analysed the phones and found more than 2000 images of one victim, more than 1000 of another, close to 2000 and four videos of another, 2500 and four videos of another, and 620 of another.
The intimate visual recordings started in February until May when he was arrested after he was caught allegedly peeping through a window on Sussex St in the Auckland suburb.
He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison..
Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the last 16 years. Most recently he was editor of the HC Post, based in Whangamata. He was previously deputy editor of Cook Islands News.