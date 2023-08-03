The man spat at a police officer after punching and kicking his partner and fleeing in a car that didn't belong to him. Photo / George Heard

The man spat at a police officer after punching and kicking his partner and fleeing in a car that didn't belong to him. Photo / George Heard

A former drug user who beat up his partner and spat at a police officer found his time behind bars has provided him with a new lease on life and a desire to train as a nurse.

Ropata Kahukura was wished all the best by a judge who sentenced him on Thursday, urging him to steer clear of drugs and take hold of the opportunities before him.

The 24-year-old appeared in Christchurch District Court on charges of assault with intent to injure, wilful damage, assault of a police officer, resisting police, refusing to undertake a mandatory impairment test and speaking threateningly. He also faced three charges of possession of cannabis and possession of two bongs.

The court heard that in April this year, Kahukura and his partner were arguing about money when he became aggressive. His partner ran to the neighbour’s house to seek refuge but he followed and yelled for her to come out, stating he would shoot her.

When she came out, he punched her in the head three times, causing her to fall to the ground. He then punched her a further two times and kicked her as she lay in a foetal position.

Kahukura then got into a vehicle that didn’t belong to him and broke the windscreen by kicking it before driving away.

A short time later, he was stopped by police and arrested. But he resisted the arrest, spat at an officer and refused to undertake a compulsory impairment test.

The police officer described being spat on as “extremely disgusting” which Judge Stephen O’Driscoll agreed to.

Kahukura’s partner who was in court to support him described the incident as being driven by meth and said she “can’t wait” for him to be released from custody.

She had taken part in a restorative justice meeting with Kahukura which resulted in the pair “opening up” to each other in ways they hadn’t before.

Defence lawyer Rahul George said that while in custody his client had a change of mindset in regards to what he wanted for his future.

He said Kahukura’s remorse was “evident” and he was ready to engage with a variety of support services.

Reports provided to the court outlined Kahukura’s remorse for his offending against his partner, however, they stated he didn’t feel remorseful for spitting at the police officer.

One report outlined a traumatic childhood that saw Kahukura exposed to alcohol, drugs and violence from a young age. He was assessed as having a low to medium risk of reoffending.

The court heard Kahukura wanted to move on from scaffolding and was considering a career in nursing.

Judge O’Driscoll wished him “all the best” with on the career front, noting he was only 24 with an opportunity to go down the right path.

He reminded Kahukura that he knew the difference between right and wrong and urged him to say no to drugs.

“You have been away from drugs and meth for a period of time, and I hope that’s given you greater clarity in terms of where you want to go with your life.”

The judge sentenced Kahukura to 12 months of intensive supervision, ordering him to attend an intervention for drug and alcohol use and not to possess or consume alcohol or unprescribed drugs.

He was also not to have contact with the victim unless given permission by a probation officer and ordered to attend a stopping violence programme. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and one day.

