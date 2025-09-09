Police have charged a man for allegedly stealing a $95,000 sculpture in Christchurch and selling it as scrap metal. Photo / NZME

A man has been charged with the theft of a $95,000 sculpture in Christchurch, which police believe was destroyed and sold as scrap metal.

Acting Detective Sergeant Steph Trengrove said police arrested a 44-year-old man in relation to the theft of a “significant bronze sculpture” from the Mt Pleasant Community Centre.

Police first became aware of the incident on June 6.

The 2.2-tonne bronze statue, titled Flight, was created by renowned Christchurch sculptor Llew Summers in 2018.