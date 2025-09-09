Depicting a large bird in flight, it was the final major bronze work he made before he died in 2019, aged 72.
“Unfortunately, our investigation indicates that the sculpture has been destroyed and much of it sold as scrap metal, with only small pieces being recovered,” Trengrove said.
“While we are pleased to have apprehended the [alleged] offender, police acknowledge the devastation the residents feel in losing such significant artwork.”
Police thanked key community members for their help throughout the investigation, “including those from the scrap metal industry”.
The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on September 16 on a charge of theft.