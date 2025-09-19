Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Child sex abuser Wayne Gillman Moonie found guilty on 15 charges

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Wayne Gillman Moonie, now in his 60s, offended against boys over several decades. This photo of him was taken at a sentencing hearing in 2021. Photo / John Weekes

Wayne Gillman Moonie, now in his 60s, offended against boys over several decades. This photo of him was taken at a sentencing hearing in 2021. Photo / John Weekes

Sex offender Wayne Gillman Moonie has today been found guilty on 15 charges after abusing his position of trust as a family friend.

Moonie was previously sentenced in 2021 for his participation in a drug-peddling 1980s Auckland child abuse ring.

The 64-year-old was today found guilty for more recent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save