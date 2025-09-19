Wayne Gillman Moonie, now in his 60s, offended against boys over several decades. This photo of him was taken at a sentencing hearing in 2021. Photo / John Weekes

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Wayne Gillman Moonie, now in his 60s, offended against boys over several decades. This photo of him was taken at a sentencing hearing in 2021. Photo / John Weekes

Sex offender Wayne Gillman Moonie has today been found guilty on 15 charges after abusing his position of trust as a family friend.

Moonie was previously sentenced in 2021 for his participation in a drug-peddling 1980s Auckland child abuse ring.

The 64-year-old was today found guilty for more recent offending committed in the 2000s.

Judge Maria Pecotic found Moonie guilty on eight counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

He was also found guilty on four counts of doing an indecent act on a young person aged under 16. He was also found guilty of doing an indecent act on a child under 12.