And he was found guilty on one charge of making an objectionable publication, and one of possessing an objectionable publication.
In 2021, Moonie was sentenced to 6 years and 5 months in jail for involvement in early 1980s offences linked to a conspiracy in which boys were groomed, trafficked for sex, plied with drugs or alcohol, and abused.
That abuse ring also allegedly involved the late Dilworth scout volunteer Richard Galloway.
In the latest case, Moonie faced a judge-alone trial.
He abused a boy aged between 10 and 14 after staying with the boy’s family.
Prosecutors said the offending happened at different addresses in Auckland and the upper North Island.
At the trial on September 9, the court heard the boy became troublesome, violent and unpredictable after suffering the abuse.
Judge Pecotic issued her reserved decision.
He was not sentenced today but the case will be heard again on December 5.
A pre-sentence report was requested.
