Police have caught up with a woman who allegedly stole a car from Auckland's iconic Karangahape Rd.

A driver collecting a late-night food order on Auckland’s popular K’Rd strip was left without a vehicle after an opportunistic thief allegedly swiped the driver’s car.

Auckland City Police senior sergeant Tony Turner said the vehicle was stolen from Karangahape Rd while the driver was busy picking up the meal at 12.25am.

Turner said camera operators tracked the car’s movements as it travelled on New North Rd through to Morningside before continuing into Kingsland.

“Police units, supported by the Eagle helicopter, responded quickly and were able to block the vehicle in.”