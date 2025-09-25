Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Car swiped from Auckland’s K’Rd while driver collects food order, 41-year-old woman charged

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police have caught up with a woman who allegedly stole a car from Auckland's iconic Karangahape Rd.

Police have caught up with a woman who allegedly stole a car from Auckland's iconic Karangahape Rd.

A driver collecting a late-night food order on Auckland’s popular K’Rd strip was left without a vehicle after an opportunistic thief allegedly swiped the driver’s car.

Auckland City Police senior sergeant Tony Turner said the vehicle was stolen from Karangahape Rd while the driver was busy picking up the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save