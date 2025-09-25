Two people inside the car were taken into custody.
Turner said a 41-year-old woman was due to appear at Auckland District Court today charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and driving with excess breath alcohol.
He also said this served as a reminder to would-be car thieves that police and their partner agencies would “continue to keep an eye out for suspicious activity, and we will respond accordingly”.
“This is a great example of staff working hard to hold those responsible to account for this type of crime in our communities.”
Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.