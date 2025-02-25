Police monitored the vehicle’s movements to a nearby address on Belinda Ave.

“All three offenders abandoned this vehicle, before getting into another vehicle which stopped nearby,” said Bright.

“One offender got out and returned to the vehicle that had just been abandoned.

The car was left on its rims after trying to escape. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“He drove this vehicle a short distance before it crashed into a fence, and he fled on foot.”

A police dog handler conducted several enquiries in the immediate area.

Meanwhile, Eagle was continuing to track the other vehicle heading south to Takanini.

Bright said spikes were used and the vehicle travelled further north to Ōtara, where spikes were used again.

“The vehicle became immobile and both offenders were arrested without further incident.

”Two men were arrested, including a gang associate.

The pair, aged 20 and 24, will face charges in the Manukau District Court.

These include burglary and multiple counts of unlawfully taking a vehicle.

The 24-year-old has also been charged with dangerous driving.

Both cars were damaged during the getaway. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The owners of Super Liquor Botany say they have been targeted repeatedly despite having spent upwards of $40,000 on security measures.

“We’ve had two ram raids, robberies and thefts. It’s hard, it’s a loss, a very big loss.

“We’ll likely be closed for at least a couple of days. Just look at the damage they caused.”

The pair said they had splurged on extra bars, extra doors, locks, bollards and cameras – but nothing was keeping the offenders out.

“There are actually two doors, with the main door and then an inner door. The store even has a full steel frame for security inside.

“We’ve done everything.”

Many bottles of top-shelf liquor were found in the getaway cars. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Herald understands the offenders smashed through the store with weapons after crashing through with their car.

The group took bottles of liquor and cigarettes before fleeing in separate cars.

Photos of the damage show the metal bollards ripped out of the ground and glass strewn around the front of the store.

The group then led police across Auckland for the next hour before they were eventually brought to a stop.

Photos of the aftermath of the attempted getaway show bottles of top-shelf liquor on the back seat of the car next to big duffel bags.

One car’s rims were bare and the bumper was falling off while the other had extensive damage to the front.

Skid marks were left over the road and tyre marks were left over the grass over the quiet cul-de-sac.

