A man who was charged with murder after arriving at Manukau Police Station with a corpse in his car appears in court. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A man who was charged with murder after arriving at Manukau Police Station with a corpse in his car appears in court. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A South Auckland man who showed up at Counties Manukau police station last year with his ex’s corpse in his car has pleaded guilty to murder.

The 25-year-old, who continues to have name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Auckland today wearing matching grey sweatpants and a jumper as he admitted guilt to the single charge.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald acknowledged the presence of family members watching the brief hearing via audio-video feed. She set a sentencing date for October.

The man showed up at the South Auckland police station and approached the front counter on the afternoon of Friday, December 30. A short time later police found the body of his former partner inside his vehicle.

The grisly discovery prompted a large-scale investigation that included the cordoning off of a Māngere Bridge home, with a white forensic tent set up in the front yard.

The defendant was charged immediately after the discovery with assault with intent to injure, but prosecutors withdrew that charge days later so that he could instead be charged with murder.

Justice Peter Andrew ruled in April that both the defendant and the victim would keep their names secret until the commencement of his trial, which had been scheduled for next June. The suppression had been sought by prosecutors rather than the defendant’s lawyers.

Justice Andrew also suppressed many of the “peculiar or unusual features” of the allegations against the defendant, including what is alleged to have transpired prior to his arrival at the police station.

At the request of prosecutor Aminiasi Kefu, Justice Fitzgerald ruled today that the names will remain suppressed until sentencing. Prosecutors have not yet decided if they will apply for permanent name suppression prior to sentencing, Kefu said.

Justice Fitzgerald also suppressed the agreed summary of facts until sentencing.



