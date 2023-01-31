An officer stands guard outside a property that was cordoned off after a body was found inside a vehicle that had been brought to Manukau Police Station. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man who showed up at Counties Manukau Police Station with a dead body in his car late last year has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC, did not ask for the 24-year-old’s identity to remain suppressed as the defendant appeared in the High Court at Auckland for the first time. But the Crown did seek suppression, at the request of the woman’s family.

Justice Fitzgerald granted the request.

The judge set a trial date for June 2024.

Police said the man showed up at the South Auckland police station and approached the front counter on the afternoon of Friday, December 30.

The woman was found dead in the vehicle a short time later, prompting a large-scale investigation, authorities said at the time.

He was charged that same day with assault with intent to injure, but prosecutors withdrew that charge days later — swapped with a charge for murder.

A Māngere Bridge property was cordoned off with emergency tape in the days following the grisly police station discovery, with a white forensic tent set up in the front yard.

“Police are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the woman’s death and can confirm the victim and alleged offender were known to each other,” said Detective Inspector Karen Bright of Counties Manukau Police after the arrest.

“Police are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time.”

Family members of the defendant sat in the gallery in Manukau District Court during the defendant’s last court appearance, last month.

“Stay strong,” a man yelled out at the conclusion of that hearing. “Don’t be a d*******. I love you. It’s all right.”