“I have a vivid picture of this young boy just being exposed, through no fault of his own, to violence, drug abuse and alcohol abuse and then we have this terrible situation of the state taking over the care of him at the age of 7 and up until his teens just being moved from pillar to post,” McKean said.
“Anyone in that situation, doesn’t matter how they were born, is going to end up, in my respectful submission, where Mr Herbert is today.”
McKean requested any sentence handed down come with a recommendation to the Parole Board that Herbert be assessed for ADHD before release.
“That’s going to be compelling to the Parole Board and it would be a disaster if that was left untreated.”
Crown prosecutor Eilish O’Connor said the victims in the kidnapping matter had a right to feel safe in their own home.
Judge Gene Tomlinson agreed and noted that it appeared to be a drug deal gone wrong.
Herbert was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment.
His associate will defend his charges at trial.
