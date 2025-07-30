Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Black pantyhose helped NZ police nail French spies – Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History

By John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Rainbow Warrior after the bombing, from police photos. Photo / Maurice Whitham

The Rainbow Warrior after the bombing, from police photos. Photo / Maurice Whitham

The six-part podcast series Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History tells the full story of how and why French spies bombed a Greenpeace protest ship in Auckland’s harbour 40 years ago. In episode five, hosts John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy discover the lingerie link between the secret

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save