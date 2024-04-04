The banking sector looks to review fraud rules, armed police respond to West Auckland house fire and a bumper events season has Auckland stadiums stoked. Video / NZ Herald

A man accused of trying to pull an Auckland schoolgirl into his flat-deck truck last month has been granted bail, with the condition he not “follow, stop or communicate” with anyone under 18.

The 56-year-old from Henderson appeared for the first time in Waitākere District Court this morning, charged with assault on a female.

Community magistrate Fenella Thomas granted an interim name suppression request by defence lawyer Paul Barrowclough so that the man could have more time to tell his family and work about the charge. Thomas declined photo and video requests from media outlets in attendance, including the Herald.

The defendant, who was arrested over Easter weekend, wore a facemask as he stood in the dock for the brief hearing.

Police said earlier that a Green Bay High School student had been targeted after school in Titirangi on Tuesday, March 19.

“We were notified that an unknown male driving a vehicle had slowed down next to the victim walking on South Titirangi Rd near the intersection with Tinopai Rd,” police said.

The driver tried to start a conversation with the girl before grabbing her by the arm. She managed to break free and run home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the man was arrested after police followed up a tip about a vehicle of interest. The vehicle was earlier described as a white flat-deck truck with writing on its side.

Further charges could not be ruled out, Goldie said earlier this week.

“We believe there have been similar approaches in the West Auckland area over the last several months, and we encourage members of our community who have knowledge of these incidents to please contact police.”

If convicted of assault on a female, the defendant could face up to two years in prison.

Thomas set his next appearance for later this month, at which point he is expected to plead not guilty.

Police did not oppose bail or the man’s request for name suppression until his next appearance. Other bail conditions ban him from travelling to Titirangi or contacting the complainant.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.