The Herald has elected not to show the video as police urge social media users to cease sharing the “confronting” footage immediately.

The violent schoolyard fracas shows a man dressed in black walking with two students in uniform to confront another group of students on school property.

“Smack her, smack her in the face,” the man can be heard yelling before one of the girls begins to assault the group.

When one of the girls under attack attempts to flee, the man chases her down, rips her backwards by her backpack and throws a punch into her head.

“Get off her! Get off her!” can be heard from the girl recording the video.

The man also kicks another girl in the head while the two girls hold her down on the ground.

At least one pupil was taken to a medical centre for treatment after the brawl. Image / Facebook

The violent incident lasts for about a minute before teachers and senior students break up the fight and the video ends.

Auckland City West Area Commander Inspector Alisse Robertson said at least one student was taken to a medical centre for assessment and treatment following the assault.

She urged people sharing the “confronting” footage online to cease immediately.

“Police are aware that footage of this assault has been shared on social media.

“We appreciate the footage is confronting to watch, and we ask the community to cease sharing this any further.

“Police have no tolerance whatsoever for this sort of violence taking place in the community.”

She said they were “actively investigating” the assault and would be dealing with those involved.

In a letter sent to the school community, principal Lyndy Watkinson said an adult came on-site and “confronted” students.

Watkinson said that the “serious incident” occurred in the school’s back carpark.

“Avondale College completely rejects any use of violence.

“This is now a police matter – our staff immediately called 111 yesterday, and we are actively supporting the ongoing police investigation.

“My thanks go to our staff and senior students who quickly intervened to stop the incident and support our students.”

She urged any students upset by the incident to contact their dean or guidance department.

Avondale College has been approached for comment.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.