The windows would cost at least $2500 to replace, he told the Herald, which was hard to process given the thief only came away with $150 worth of “trivial” items like cookies and ice cream.

He said winter had been long and they were just turning the corner towards their busy season.

Hides said they set up security cameras after the first two break-ins and was watching the cameras from home on his phone when he saw someone strike again, smashing the windows for a third time to gain entry.

He immediately called the police, who were able to catch up with them a short time later.

Ed Hides was left sweeping up glass over the past week at Fergs Kayaks while running their popular school holiday programme.

Hides said he works closely with community projects who help disadvantaged people, including criminals, so being on the other side of things had been eye-opening.

“It conflicts me... on one hand I really feel for them and their situation, but on the other this has been really hard for me and my business.”

Hides said the outpouring of support from the community has been “genuinely amazing”.

“We are kind of maybe thinking about putting together a little bit of a fundraising night to try and raise some funds for the damages, and the new security system which were a super unexpected expense at the start of the summer and after a pretty long winter.”

He said they were considering putting together a comedy night at the shop with a raffle, as some in the community have already offered to donate prizes.

A police spokesperson confirmed a 25-year-old was facing a charge of burglary for one of the incidents. He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court.

They said inquiries into the other burglaries remain ongoing.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.