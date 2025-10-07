Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Auckland Transport bus driver Mikaele Ah Fook pleads guilty to killing passenger Peter Te Kira

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Bus driver Mikaele Ah Fook appears in the High Court at Auckland on June 11, 2025, after being charged with the manslaughter of Peter Te Kira at a South Auckland bus stop. Photo / Jason Dorday

After having to deal again with a belligerent, intoxicated passenger who had caused trouble on previous occasions by refusing to pay a fare, Auckland Transport bus driver Mikaele Ah Fook lost it.

The 34-year-old launched himself from the driver’s seat and threw a single punch at Peter Mark Te Kira,

