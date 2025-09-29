Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Auckland puppies rescued after alleged abuse, man faces charges

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Three puppies have been saved after allegedly being mistreated near Parnell train station. Photo / Supplied

Three puppies have been saved after allegedly being mistreated near Parnell train station. Photo / Supplied

Three puppies have been rescued after a man was allegedly spotted mistreating them in Parnell.

Members of the public contacted police after seeing a man allegedly making threats to harm the puppies in his possession near Parnell train station just before 7pm on Sunday.

The puppies are safe

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save