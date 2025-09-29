The puppies are believed to be between 4 and 6 months old and of Staffordshire bull terrier type.
Auckland Council’s regional shelter manager Nikki Cripps said this type of incident is all too common.
“These puppies didn’t ask to be born and they certainly didn’t deserve to end up in danger,” she said.
“If people would simply desex their dogs we wouldn’t see this endless cycle of unwanted litters and needless suffering. Dog ownership is not a casual commitment, it’s a serious lifelong responsibility.
“Registration, desexing, microchipping and proper care aren’t optional extras – they’re the bare minimum. If you can’t commit to those four things, then you should not have a dog. The cost of neglect isn’t just a bylaw breach – it’s terrified, vulnerable puppies paying the price.”