Three puppies have been rescued after a man was allegedly spotted mistreating them in Parnell.

Members of the public contacted police after seeing a man allegedly making threats to harm the puppies in his possession near Parnell train station just before 7pm on Sunday.

The puppies are safe and receiving care at one of Auckland Council’s Animal Management shelters, police said.

“Camera operators tracking the incident on CCTV reportedly saw the man put the puppies into a bag and punch them,” acting Auckland Central area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Dave Plunkett said.

The man was found on Cheshire St and arrested by police, with the puppies taken into police care and transported to the Auckland City Police Hub.