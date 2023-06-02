A police officer has been charged with assaulting two people while on duty. Photo / NZME

A police officer has been charged with assaulting two people while on duty. Photo / NZME

An Auckland-based police officer has been charged with two counts of assault regarding his alleged misconduct following a fleeing driver incident one year ago.

The 31-year-old, who cannot yet be named, was charged last weekend and had been set to appear in Auckland District Court today. The appearance, however, has been rescheduled until next month.

If convicted of the charges, he could face up to one year of imprisonment.

Superintendent Shanan Gray, who serves as acting Waitematā District Commander, confirmed the charges in a statement to the Herald today.

The alleged misconduct occurred while the officer was on-duty, responding to a fleeing driver incident on May 7, 2022, that ended near Orewa. Police have not released further details, but two men are listed as alleged victims in court documents.

“The Independent Police Conduct Authority was notified at the time, and their investigation is still underway,” Gray said. “Police are not in a position to comment further given matters are before the court.”

The officer is currently on restricted duties while the case is pending.







