Auckland police have arrested three Mexican nationals and seized more than $60 million worth of methamphetamine during a Mexican drug ring bust.

The three men, aged 23, 27 and 32, are facing serious charges including participating in an organised criminal group, importation of methamphetamine and possession and supply of methamphetamine.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said further arrests were likely.

Police have seized 180kg of Mexican methamphetamine which has a street value of around $63m in retail value.