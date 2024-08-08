Advertisement
Auckland police bust Mexican drug ring, seize more than $60 million of meth

NZ Herald
Auckland police have arrested three Mexican nationals and seized more than $60 million worth of methamphetamine during a Mexican drug ring bust.

The three men, aged 23, 27 and 32, are facing serious charges including participating in an organised criminal group, importation of methamphetamine and possession and supply of methamphetamine.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said further arrests were likely.

Police have seized 180kg of Mexican methamphetamine which has a street value of around $63m in retail value.

Auckland police have seized $63 million of meth during a bust of Mexican drug ring. Photo / NZ Police
Gollan said the arrests and seizures were the culmination of work by police’s National Organised Crime Group and Customs.

Gollan said 175 kgs of methamphetamine was stopped at the Port of Tauranga two weeks ago.

Then on Monday, a 32-year-old man tried to flee the country out of Auckland Airport and was stopped by customs.

“Further search warrants have since been carried out, resulting in two further arrests.”

Three people have been arrested and are facing serious drug charges. Photo / NZ Police.
He said search warrants were executed in hotel rooms and Airbnb units located within Auckland’s CBD.

“A further five kilograms of methamphetamine was located during searches.”

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said that months of work went into the “significant and complex joint operation”.

“It’s satisfying to know that the months of meticulous investigative work that’s gone into this operation adds to the success of New Zealand law enforcement dismantling those groups which are targeting New Zealand in an effort to amass criminal profits at a huge social and economic cost to our communities and country.”




