Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland gun bust: Ex-con Brent Allen stole firearms licence holder’s identity

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Police want to make it an offence to download or possess blueprints for 3D-printed firearms amid rising manufacturing. Video / Ben Dickens / Michael Morrah / Mark Mitchell

Ex-con Brent Jeremy Allen’s latest legal troubles started when two guns he had illegally purchased off Trade Me with a phoney firearms licence ended up being found by police during unrelated arrests in Auckland just weeks later.

Then investigators – looking into how the rifles got onto the streets,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save