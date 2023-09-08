Gang tensions and drive-by shootings: How did it all begin and where to from here? Video / NZ Herald / Brett Phibbs / Hayden Woodward

A Killer Beez member who was arrested last year - several months into a large-scale police investigation into gang warfare with the Tribesmen that was believed to have resulted in 21 shootings and nine arsons across Auckland - has pleaded guilty to a firearms charge.

Joseph Rongo, 21, was never accused of participating in the prior shootings and fires, but he was present with other gang members in August 2022 when police raided a Manukau motel as a result of the chaos, court documents state.

Underneath a bed in the motel room, police found a loaded 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with the serial number removed. They also found underneath another bed a firearm carry bag that contained five more live shotgun cartridges, court documents state.

“Rongo stated that the firearm and ammunition located by police belonged to him,” police noted in the agreed summary of facts for the case. “He claimed nobody else knew the firearm was there except for him.

“He stated he had the firearm for his own safety.”

Briefly appearing in the dock today in the High Court at Auckland, Rongo pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. The charges carry a maximum possible penalty of four years’ imprisonment.

Justice Geoffrey Venning set a sentencing date for November.

Charges, ranging from illegal firearms possession to conspiracy to murder, remain pending against others.

The Herald reported in mid-June last year that an unsteady ceasefire had been reached following talks between senior leaders. It came after a weeks-long blitz of tit-for-tat shootings attributed by authorities to the rival gangs.

Now both motorcycle gangs, the groups were once considered more closely aligned - with the Killer Beez starting out as more of a youth street gang feeding into the Tribesmen. But as the Killer Beez grew, so did tensions.

A series of events escalated tension prior to last year’s gang warfare, but one of them was purported to be a Killer Beez gathering in April in which some gang members fell off their motorbikes on an Auckland motorway. A video of the crash scene was shared widely on social media by Tribesmen members, the Herald has previously reported.

During a single weekend in May, police were called to five drive-by shootings.

