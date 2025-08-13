Texas Doctor (inset) was sitting in his car parked outside shops on Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington, when he was shot twice at close range by Sione Tupou (left) in July 2024. Photo / NZME composite
A long-running feud between two Auckland families has resulted in another person being sent to prison, as the family of a former prefect turned gang member grapples with grief.
An unusually large contingent of security officers and police filled the courtroom, the hallways and stood sentinel outside the HighCourt at Auckland today as Sione Tupou, 24, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder one year ago of Texas Jack Doctor, who was 22.
Although Tupou is in the Head Hunters and Doctor was a Rebels member, the killing was clearly the result of simmering animosity between two families, Judge Graham Lang said today as he ordered Tupou to serve at least 11 years before he can begin to apply for parole.
Justice Lang said he saw the feud as an aggravating factor. Although the shooting and the victim crossed paths by happenstance that evening, Tupou had armed himself with an illegal firearm in preparation for such an encounter, he said.
The shooting occurred shortly after Tupou and an associate walked out of a Mt Wellington liquor store around 10.35pm on Saturday, July 13, last year, each carrying a 24-bottle box of Speights beer.
The defendant opened fire within three metres of the other man’s car, resulting in two wounds to Doctor’s torso.
Tupou and his friend fled the scene immediately afterwards.
‘Completely unprovoked’
Police would later find a gun in the boot of Doctor’s vehicle, but it would have been out of reach.
“By returning to his vehicle immediately, Mr Doctor made it clear he did not want any confrontation to take place,” Justice Lang said, describing the shooting as “completely unprovoked”.
The shooting was recorded on CCTV, which meant Tupou had little chance of acquittal had he proceeded to trial later this year, the judge noted. Tupou turned himself in four days after the shooting and pleaded guilty in April.
At his arraignment hearing, another High Court judge had to take the rare step of closing the courtroom to the public after tensions and outbursts between the two warring sides led him to believe those in the back of the court were “spoiling for a fight”.
Justice Lang warned the overflow crowd today that the court would be closed again if necessary.
“No one wants to do that because it’s essential that everybody hears the outcome and the reasons for it,” he said.
But safety is also essential, he said.
He didn’t have to carry out the threat. Aside from some loud supporters of the defendant who yelled out encouragement as Tupou was led away to begin serving his sentence, there were no outbursts this time.
In the lead-up to last year’s shooting, there had been five “significant violent incidents” between the Tupou and Doctor families across a 12-month period.
“Several of these involved firearms being discharged at addresses of the Tupou family,” according to a police summary of the case.
“These incidents appear to be the result of ongoing retaliations between the families, with the Tupou family and the Doctor family being recorded as offenders and victims at various stages.”
No one is exactly sure how the feud started. But from several different court cases, the Herald has pieced together a timeline of how the quarrel spiralled out of control.
The first recorded incident was on the evening of 19 July 2022, when Texas Junior Doctor – the father of Texas Jack Doctor – and another son, Wiremu, turned up unannounced at Sione Tupou’s house in the suburb of Glen Innes.
Tupou lived at the Taniwha St property with his mother.
He was the oldest grandson and great-grandson on both sides of the whanāu and a role model to younger cousins, they recalled.
Extended family are afraid to come to Auckland now due to fear of further retribution, which has made the healing process even more difficult, others said.
One aunt described the victim as the glue that held the family together.
“He may have been a big boy, but he also gave big hugs along with his big smile,” she said. “His huge hugs are missed. His voice is missed.
“We just want justice for TJ. He didn’t deserve to be taken in such a cruel way.”
The last speaker was the victim’s great-aunt, who recalled him being a student prefect at 17 years old and the heartbreak of watching him later “patch up”. She said she was sorry for Tupou as well, “put in a situation of retaliation when your whānau was attacked”.
With both sides proposing broadly similar sentence outcomes, Crown prosecutor Brett Tantrum and defence lawyer Annabel Ives didn’t have too much to add today to their written submissions.
But Ives wanted to make sure those assembled in the courtroom knew her client “has matured while in custody [awaiting trial] over the past year” and was truly remorseful for how the situation had spun so badly out of control.
It was important that those in the gallery knew that, she said.
“He has expressed a desire, in the fullness of time, to be able to apologise somehow,” she said. “It’s a sentiment he expressed to me on a number of occasions.”
Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.
