She said a pursuit was not initiated but the SUV was tracked by the Eagle helicopter as it headed towards West Auckland.

A Herald photographer said parts of the fleeing vehicle were strewn across the motorway as it sped through Te Atatū, onto the motorway and towards Whenuapai.

Although spikes were successfully deployed, the SUV continued on its rims on the motorway network towards the CBD

“Police implemented a rolling roadblock along SH16, keeping all traffic at a distance as it travelled through to Port Link.”

“Slowly, it travelled along Quay St before making its way up Hobson St and along Pitt St followed by multiple police units.”

A man has been arrested after fleeing police across Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The photographer said the car travelled slowly, followed by the police cars, and was unable to keep to one lane with the destroyed rims.

The car rejoined the motorway on SH1 through the Hobson St off-ramp and continued on the Southern Motorway.

“Eventually it came to a stop on the Southern Motorway near Princes St, Ōtāhuhu, before 5.30am.”

Police said a man and a female passenger were taken into custody.

The 31-year-old driver is due to appear in the Auckland District Court later today and will face charges that include reckless driving and failing to stop.

The female passenger was released without charge.

“Police are continuing to make further enquiries into the vehicle and further charges cannot be ruled out.”

