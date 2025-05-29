Poon pleaded guilty to the November 2023 killing of 66-year-old orthopaedic nurse Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and his wife Mei Han Chong, 67, late last month on what was originaly planned to be the first day of his trial alongside co-defendant Lok Fung Lorrence Li.

The guilty pleas were suppressed for nearly two weeks as the trial for Li, 27, briefly continued without Poon. The trial was aborted after the Crown’s opening address.

Shu Poon appears in the High Court at Auckland on the day he pleaded guilty to killing Ellerslie couple Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han Chong. Photo / Michael Craig

Wide-ranging suppression remains in place until Li’s retrial, scheduled for August 2026. The restrictions have left the media unable to report the vast majority of details from today’s hour-and-a-half-long hearing aside from the outcome.

A police investigation was launched after Kwok was found stabbed to death by his son inside the couple’s home. Following an extensive search, police discovered his wife’s body in a bushy area in Greenhithe several days later. She had suffered blunt force injuries to her head.

Police investigate the scene along Kereru Gr in Greenhithe where the body of Mei Han Chong, 67, was discovered in November 2023. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The couple, originally from Hong Kong, immigrated to New Zealand in 1988.

Chong had also been a nurse overseas before turning her focus once in New Zealand to raising their son, who would later become a physician.

Mei Han Chong, Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and their son. The family released photos via the police shortly after the couple's murders. Photo / NZ Police

The son attended today’s hearing and addressed the court, weeping through much of his 20-minute statement as Poon, seated behind him and out of eyesight, appeared also to quietly wipe away tears.

His victim impact statement is also suppressed.

