Poon pleaded guilty to the November 2023 killing of 66-year-old orthopaedic nurse Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and his wife Mei Han Chong, 67, late last month on what was originaly planned to be the first day of his trial alongside co-defendant Lok Fung Lorrence Li.
The guilty pleas were suppressed for nearly two weeks as the trial for Li, 27, briefly continued without Poon. The trial was aborted after the Crown’s opening address.
Wide-ranging suppression remains in place until Li’s retrial, scheduled for August 2026. The restrictions have left the media unable to report the vast majority of details from today’s hour-and-a-half-long hearing aside from the outcome.
A police investigation was launched after Kwok was found stabbed to death by his son inside the couple’s home. Following an extensive search, police discovered his wife’s body in a bushy area in Greenhithe several days later. She had suffered blunt force injuries to her head.
The couple, originally from Hong Kong, immigrated to New Zealand in 1988.