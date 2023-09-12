Police outside an apartment building on Upper Queen Street where a man was found with serious injuries. He later died in hospital. Photo / Raphael Franks

Police outside an apartment building on Upper Queen Street where a man was found with serious injuries. He later died in hospital. Photo / Raphael Franks

A man and a woman accused of having jointly murdered a 70-year-old man in a central Auckland apartment last month will go to trial in November next year.

The 35-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, who both have continuing interim name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Auckland for the first time today as Justice Mathew Downs set the trial date.

The man appeared in the dock while the woman attended via audio-visual feed.

Police said pensioner Herbert Bradley was fatally stabbed on August 23 in an Upper Queen St apartment.

Authorities remained at the scene for several days last month as the incident was investigated.

“Police and Victim Support are working with the whānau through the tragedy they have suffered,” Detective Inspector Scott Beard said previously.

The pair have not yet been asked to enter pleas.

Their trial is set to begin on November 11, 2024, and is expected to last three weeks.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.