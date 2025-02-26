“On arrival, they located a man who had suffered serious injuries and he was transported to hospital.

“The man is in a serious but stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

Police cordoned off Galway St in central Auckland following an assault which left a person with critical injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photos from the scene show a police cordon on the street as well as blood-soaked rags that were used to clean up after the brawl.

Friend said police have now opened an investigation and are trying to piece together what happened and who is responsible.

Police are investigating after an assault in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said reviewing CCTV would be a part of this process.

Friend asked anyone with information on the incident to call 105 using the reference number 250227/8911.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

