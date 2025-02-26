- A man sustained serious injuries after a large brawl in Auckland’s CBD.
A man has been left with serious injuries after a large brawl in downtown Auckland.
Police say they have now opened an investigation and will be revising CCTV of the incident, which erupted in a lane near the waterfront around 3.15am.
Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said police were called to Galway St after reports of a large group of men fighting.