New Zealand / Crime

Auckland bus stop murder: Jayden Cook sentenced for beating man to death in Māngere

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A man is in critical condition following the assault on Bader Drive in Mangere. Video / NZ Herald
  • Jayden Antonio Cook, 27, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering 60-year-old Talini Manu.
  • Cook, who was blackout drunk, also assaulted a 50-year-old and his brother during the incident.
  • Justice Andrew Becroft emphasised the need for deterrence, describing the violence as “senseless” and “mindless”.

A rough sleeper who beat a 60-year-old to death after waking up “highly agitated” at a South Auckland bus stop still doesn’t know why he lashed out.

Jayden Antonio Cook, 27, told authorities after pleading guilty to murder that he had been blackout drunk that night.

He only

Save

