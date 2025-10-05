Police at the scene where a bus struck an elderly woman on Church St, Onehunga, on August 4. Photo / Supplied

Police have filed a criminal charge against an Auckland bus driver who was behind the wheel when an elderly pedestrian was fatally hit two months ago.

The 30-year-old appeared at Auckland District Court for the first time on Friday.

He has not yet entered a plea for the charge of carelessly operating a vehicle, causing death. He is set to return to court later this month.

The charge, common in fatal accidents, carries a maximum possible punishment of three months’ imprisonment and a $4500 fine.

Police previously reported that an 83-year-old woman had been hit by a bus near the intersection of Onehunga’s Church and Lower Municipal streets just before 11.30am on Monday, August 4.