Auckland bus driver charged over fatal Onehunga pedestrian crash

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police at the scene where a bus struck an elderly woman on Church St, Onehunga, on August 4. Photo / Supplied

Police have filed a criminal charge against an Auckland bus driver who was behind the wheel when an elderly pedestrian was fatally hit two months ago.

The 30-year-old appeared at Auckland District Court for the first time on Friday.

He has not yet entered a plea for the charge

