Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Auckland boarding house Burnley Lodge fined $27,500 for unsafe, unhealthy conditions

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The operator of a Mt Eden boarding house has been fined more than $27,000 for multiple breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act.

The operator of a Mt Eden boarding house has been fined more than $27,000 for multiple breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act.

An Auckland boarding house operator has been fined nearly $27,500 for multiple breaches over the unsafe and unhealthy state of a Mt Eden residential property.

The boarding house, operated by Burnley Lodge Limited, was found to be contaminated with black mould, and spaces not suitable for sleeping had been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save