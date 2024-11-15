Nigel Iuvale sat in a High Court at Auckland dock this afternoon next to co-defendant Tungane Manuel - one of the airport employees with an otherwise clean record who was lured into the illicit scheme. Both men were found guilty of various drug trafficking charges after a jury trial in June and July.
Tungane was today sentenced to 11 years and six months’ imprisonment.
“The damage to New Zealand’s reputation is aggravating,” Justice Michele Wilkinson-Smith said as she determined the prison terms, telling Iuvale that she had sentenced “a parade of men” in recent days who had also been corrupted into the scheme.
“I have not enjoyed that experience,” she said. “That corruption ... can be laid in part at your door.”
Authorities alleged Iuvale was the kingpin of a syndicate that was at first spectacularly successful, with estimates that he arranged and oversaw the importation of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine in 2021 and had plans afoot to import hundreds of kilos more.
Such amounts would have had a street value in the tens of millions of dollars.
Numerous airport employees pleaded guilty to the scheme, which involved diverting bags from incoming flights from Los Angeles and Malaysia before baggage went through Customs screening areas. Given all the guilty pleas, jurors at Iuvale’s trial were told, they could consider the importation scheme to be a proven fact. The main question they were tasked with answering is whether Iuvale and co-defendant Tungane Manuel were involved in the scheme.
Both Iuvale and Manuel adamantly insisted through lawyers that they were not, with Iuvale’s lawyer suggesting the actual culprit might have been his twin brother. But jurors felt otherwise.
The pair were found guilty of conspiracy to import methamphetamine. In addition, Manuel was found guilty on two charges of importing a little over 100kg of meth on two occasions in June and July 2021, while Iuvale was found guilty of possessing methamphetamine for supply.
Both men faced sentences of up to life imprisonment.
Iuvale was also sentenced today for a separate possession of methamphetamine for supply charge - this one involving an importation scheme at Ports of Auckland - after being found guilty by a separate jury at Auckland District Court. Jurors in the High Court were told about that conviction, with prosecutors suggesting it showed a pattern for the defendant.
Justice Wilkinson-Smith said today she couldn’t say with certainty that Iuvale was the “kingpin” of the airport scheme as prosecutors alleged, because there was evidence other people may have been above him. But of all those arrested for the scheme, he was the highest-ranking defendant, she said.
“You were very much a major player in significant commercial drug dealing,” she said. “It is apparent to me you are a very intelligent man, Mr Iuvale. You could have offered a lot more to society.”
Crown prosecutor Taniela-Afu Veikune sought a sentence starting point for Iuvale of 25 years, with a stipulation that he be forced to serve at least half of whatever his end sentence is before he could apply for parole.
Defence lawyer Marie Taylor-Cyphers sought a starting point of 19 and a half years before applying discounts for his difficult upbringing, his former addictions to methamphetamine, steroids and cocaine, the impact a prison sentence would have on his young children and for his health problems. He currently receives two injections a week to stem the growth of a macroprolactinoma - a small, static brain tumour. It is believed the tumour will shorten his life but doctors don’t know to what extent, the defence lawyer said.
Taylor-Cyphers also sought a discount for previous good character, noting her client had no previous criminal convictions. But the judge rejected that suggestion, saying membership in a gang would be incongruous with such a discount.
The judge settled on a starting point of 23 years, allowing some discounts for his background, health and for his children. But she noted that his offending appeared to be motivated by greed rather than addiction and that he is considered as having a high risk of reoffending. She approved the Crown’s request for a 50% minimum term of imprisonment, meaning it will be nine years before Iuvale can begin applying for parole.