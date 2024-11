Inquiry into the Covid-19 response, fatal Waikato crash and 45 years since Air NZ Erebus crash.

By RNZ

Three men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Nelson in September, police say.

Several shots were fired into a property on Nelson’s Exeter St, shortly before midnight on September 25, they said.

The three men were arrested on Thursday morning, when police executed four search warrants in the Wellington region, including at least one in Porirua.

Officers also found shotguns, ammunition, methamphetamine and cannabis during the searches, police said.