A man has been arrested and charged for a daytime assault, where a man was allegedly thrown off a jetty and held underwater.

Police confirmed today they have charged a 39-year-old with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and threatening to kill/do grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in the New Plymouth District Court today.

A police spokesperson said the alleged assault occurred on Sunday, January 7 at the Lee Breakwater in New Plymouth.

Police said a man standing on the jetty off Oceanview Parade was approached by another man and his two sons.

“The first man was subsequently assaulted by the second man, and at one point was thrown off the jetty and held underwater,” the police spokesperson said

“The nature of injuries led to the victim being hospitalised.”



