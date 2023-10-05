The Taupiri Tavern was one of two pubs targeted by armed robber Daniel Proctor and his co-offender in March 2020. Image / Google Maps

A man has admitted two armed robberies in which he and his co-offenders forced innocent punters to lie on the ground, stole their belongings and made off with cash.

Daniel Proctor and his now 40-year-old co-offender stormed Hamilton’s Flagstaff Sports Bar and Cafe and, just under a week later and with two others, the Taupiri Tavern.

The robberies shocked and traumatised patrons, with one now afraid of being alone.

On March 15, 2020, Proctor and his co-offender stormed into the Flagstaff barabout 7pm, dressed in dark clothing, sunglasses and bandanas.

Four people and a staff member were inside.

Proctor, aged in his early 30s, was armed with a sawn-off shotgun, while his associate had a knife and demanded everyone get on the ground.

The associate stood guard as Proctor emptied the cash register before asking the staff member where the safe was.

Daniel Proctor will be sentenced in the Hamilton District Court in December. Photo / NZ Police

He emptied the contents into a backpack.

The pair then demanded cellphones and wallets from patrons before fleeing out a back door through an alleyway.

Many of the stolen personal items were found discarded nearby.

Six days later, the pair and two others arrived at the Taupiri Tavern in a Holden stolen from Te Awamutu earlier that morning. They covered their faces with hoods, hats, masks and glasses, and armed themselves with a sawn-off shotgun and tyre iron.

They burst into the tavern about 3.30pm, pointing the gun at the several patrons and staff inside.

They took more than $12,000 from the till and gambling machines, along with an employee’s handbag, keys, tobacco, phones and bags from the patrons.

One woman was shoved off her chair and hit over the head after her bag was taken.

The victims of both robberies were fearful for their lives and there had also been financial implications for the tavern owner.

Today, Proctor appeared in the Hamilton District Court where he admitted two charges of aggravated robbery and conversion of a motor vehicle.

Judge Crayton convicted Proctor and remanded him into custody for sentencing in December.

A referral was also made to restorative justice.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for eight years and been a journalist for 19.












