Brad Flutey was tasered and arrested by police.

One-time political candidate Brad Flutey, most known for his activism roles against vaccine mandates, the Marsden Point oil refinery closure and, most recently, co-governance with Māori, has been found guilty on five charges relating to an incident that occurred in Whangārei in 2022.

Brad Flutey appeared in the Whangārei District Court before Judge Philip Rzpecky where he was found guilty of wilful trespass, disorderly behaviour, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting police and escaping custody.

Judge Rzpecky found him not guilty of another charge of aggravated assault on a police officer.

After Judge Rzpecky delivered his decision today, Flutey interrupted by requesting to see the judge in chambers which was declined.

Flutey continued to interrupt Judge Rzpecky, questioning his decision.

“Is the decision directed towards a form or a substance?” Flutey asked.





Brad Flutey's arrest was captured by CCTV cameras.

Judge Rzpecky said he was not sure what Flutey was referring to only that the charges before him are made out to a person named Brad Flutey.

“That’s not my name,” Flutey said.

“I ask this question because that crown behind you, is that the crown of England?” Flutey continued to challenge.

Judge Rzpecky told Flutey he was not going to get into questions about the coat of arms to which Flutey continued to interrupt by saying the court has no jurisdiction over “a man of substance”.

Judge Rzpecky warned Flutey that he was to engage with the report writers for Corrections and adjourned for the day.

Flutey was supported in court by a number of supporters, some in Counterspin T-shirts, who refused to stand for Judge Rzpecky as the court was adjourned, with one supporter saying “I’m not standing for dead entities.”

Flutey was arrested in January 2022 when he refused to wear a mask into Tikipunga Liquorland. When police were called and he resisted arrest, he was tasered twice and attempted to run off but was eventually brought down by a third taser.

His judge-alone trial was heard before Judge Philip Rzpecky in August and December 2022 and the decision was reserved for release today.

At the judge-alone trial, police said while the incident was triggered by his refusal to wear a mask, it was his behaviour that warranted his arrest

Flutey self-represented himself in court at the trial and was supported by a McKenzie friend, former Lawyer Vinay Deobhakta, where Flutey claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The court heard from employees of Tikipunga Liquorland who reported Flutey had previously entered multiple times without a mask, and after taking advice from government agencies, enforced their mask policy with Flutey that day to which he became aggressive.

Flutey will be sentenced in May.











