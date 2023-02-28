Pauline Cullen appears in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A West Auckland woman who was at one point charged with manslaughter — after allegedly causing the death of a well-known local who tried to intervene in a fight — has instead pleaded guilty to assault.

Pauline Cullen, 28, thanked Justice Sally Fitzgerald loudly today as she appeared in the High Court at Auckland for the arraignment.

The Glen Eden resident was initially charged with common assault following a September 24 incident along Captain Scott Rd at Glenmall in which a witness said Andre Wickliffe, 65, tried to play peacemaker as two women were fighting.

The charge was upgraded to manslaughter and transferred from Waitakere District Court to the High Court after Wickliffe’s death in hospital about two weeks later.

Popular Glen Eden identity Andre Wickliffe, who died after intervening in an altercation between two women last month. Photo / Supplied

A nearby dairy employee described Wickliffe, who had previously lived out of his car in the area before securing a state house, as having been “quite famous in Glen Eden” for several decades. He described the man as “really nice” and “generous”, with many friends in the area.

Wickliffe was also the uncle of former teen television star-turned-501 deportee Lionel Allan, who died in a suspected hit-and-run just days before his uncle’s death.

Following today’s plea, Justice Fitzgerald remanded the case back to the District Court for sentencing.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.