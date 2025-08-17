He initially blamed the blaze on Te Roroa hapū members after a dispute over the land.
Titford was convicted by a jury on charges of assault with a weapon, assault, male assaults female, assault on a child, sexual violation, arson, using a document with intention to defraud, threatening to kill, assault using a weapon, perjury, attempting to pervert the course of justice and discharging a firearm.
The sexual offences were committed against his former wife, Susan Cochrane, who waived her right to name suppression so Titford could be named.
He lost that appeal and subsequently took his case to the Supreme Court, where he applied for an extension of the time limit to file another appeal against the 2013 conviction and sentence arguing there was a miscarriage of justice.
Coleman said it was concerning that Titford had not been approved for guided release, a process where eligible prisoners, primarily those serving longer sentences, are gradually reintegrated into the community before their full release date.
Coleman told Titford he needed to undertake reintegration activities.
Titford said he was responsible for a recycling programme in prison, “the prison’s grubbiest job”.
The Northland farmer
A former Far North mayoral candidate, Titford rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s as he battled the Crown over two Māori reserves that were subject to longstanding Waitangi claims, on his Maunganui Bluff farm, north of Dargaville.
The Waitangi Tribunal recommended the farm be returned to local iwi.
As part of his campaign, Titford burnt down a house on his property and blamed it on iwi.
In a statement, she read during the sentencing, Cochrane said: “Living with him and all his lies and hatred towards the Government and the Te Roroa people was very hard because he could not take out his hatred on them so he took it out on us.”
Nathan said that for years his whānau and wider hapū had been subject to “scurrilous claims”, including allegations in the media, and had been castigated by other Māori.
In sentencing Titford, Judge Duncan Harvey said it was time the people of New Zealand learned the truth about him.
“You decided that the Government was not co-operating over compensation. One of the tragedies of your actions in destroying your own property is that you’ve blamed that on Māori and allowed to broadcast to the entire country all [the] damage caused by them.”
Judge Harvey said Titford’s arson of a farmhouse was an elaborate scheme to elicit sympathy from the Government and the public.
The Parole Board will see Titford again in April 2026.
