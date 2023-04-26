All three manslaughter co-defendants appeared today in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Herald

One of the three men charged with manslaughter after the death of Adrian Selwyn in Epsom, Auckland, has lost name suppression.

John Logo, 24, appeared in the High Court at Auckland today alongside his two co-defendants, aged 28 and 29, whose identities remain suppressed.

All three were arrested on April 4, nearly a month after allegedly causing Selwyn’s death.

They were also jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, another charge that carries a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment.

Each defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges during their first court appearance in Auckland District Court earlier this month, as they stood in the dock one at a time during back-to-back hearings.

During that previous appearance, defence lawyer Mark Ryan sought interim name suppression for Logo because of what he described as the extreme distress displayed by the defendant’s mother when she was first told about the charges.

During today’s appearance before Justice Sally Fitzgerald, Ryan acknowledged he no longer had grounds to seek suppression for his client.

Crown prosecutor Sam Teppett did not oppose continued interim name suppression for the other two accused.

Justice Fitzgerald set a trial date for the trio for September next year.