The cashier, sensing the opportunity, memorised her Pin and pocketed the card while the woman was rushed to hospital.
When she returned to New Zealand, she noticed her credit card was missing and discovered $8500 had been spent by the cashier.
She reported the theft to police, cancelled her card and reported the fraudulent transactions to the credit card issuer.
But her card issuer declined her refund as she had breached the account terms and conditions by not covering her Pin, making her liable for fraud.
The woman then took her case to Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service.
Financial Ombudsman Susan Taylor said protecting your Pin was vital but life was not always predictable.
The investigation into the victim’s claim found the Eftpos machine was bolted behind a plastic shield and her medical event left her vulnerable.
“When making purchases, always shield your Pin at payment terminals,” Taylor said.
“If someone gains access to your card and Pin, and you’ve failed to protect your Pin, you’re unlikely to be protected from financial loss.”
Taylor said fraudsters will always pounce on opportunities and everyday mistakes can become costly.
She urged consumers to check accounts regularly to spot any unusual activity and consider limiting the funds linked to Eftpos accounts, keeping in mind some cards can be linked to multiple accounts.
“Credit card providers should also act with empathy, especially when circumstances are beyond a consumer’s control.”
Taylor said FSCL worked with the card issuer to get the victim a refund of half the debt owed without any fees or interest.