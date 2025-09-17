A sick shopper fainted - the cashier memorised her Pin, grabbed Eftpos card and went on $8500 shopping spree

A woman who fainted while shopping became the victim of a cashier who stole her card, memorised her Pin and spent $8500 while her victim recovered in hospital.

The Financial Ombudsman is warning people to always protect their personal identification number (Pin) after the unwitting victim was only able to get half of the stolen money back.

In a decision released by the Financial Services Complaints Ltd the woman was overseas last December and had been buying medicine when she fainted moments after entering her Pin number in an Eftpos machine.

The woman said there was a large clear shield between her and the cashier, and the Eftpos machine was attached to the desk on the other side of the shield.

The only option she had was to extend her arm, key in her Pin, and remove her card.