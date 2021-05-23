Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Crime

A family sought revenge against a tormentor. They shot the wrong man, police say

6 minutes to read
Joe Argueta and his mother, Florinda Argueta. Photo / Harris County Sheriff's Office via The New York Times

Joe Argueta and his mother, Florinda Argueta. Photo / Harris County Sheriff's Office via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Maria Cramer

Luis and Florinda Argueta were fed up, according to court documents.

Their son, Joe Argueta, 19, had been feuding with another teenager and his friends who had been harassing the family for weeks, slashing their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.