The heist, in which an estimated $200,000 worth of jewellery was stolen, took place at Royal Oak Shopping Mall. Photo / NZME

A man who participated in an audacious Auckland jewellery store burglary — systematically smashing display cases with a hammer during business hours and making off with an estimated $200,000 worth of merchandise — has pleaded guilty to the heist.

Ranui resident Benjamin Rikihana Webster, 40, tried to disguise his identity by wearing a face mask, sunglasses, a hat and full-length clothing when he charged into Brownsons Jewellers in Royal Oak Shopping Mall on a Sunday afternoon last winter.

But police caught up to him just hours later after some of the items were offered up to a nearby wholesaler who buys and sells jewellery. The wholesaler got suspicious upon recognising one of the distinctive items, which he had earlier sold to Brownsons.

Webster sat in the dock in Auckland District Court today as he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and to unlawfully getting into a vehicle that was stolen before the heist. He also pleaded guilty to 10 unrelated lesser offences, most of which involved using a bank card to make illegal purchases.

Judge David Sharp remanded him in custody to await sentencing in April.

Webster and others armed with hammers were seen on CCTV arriving at the mall around 3.10pm on July 28. Court documents state the jewellery store owner, who was helping a customer at the time, fled as the assailants entered the store and yelled at him.

Wanting to investigate the noise, the mall’s building manager walked in on the men as they “systematically smashed the glass display cabinets housing high-end jewellery” and stuffed items into their backpacks. When Webster saw the stranger, he raised his hammer and threatened him, authorities allege.

The building manager also fled and sought help from security, but the men were able to run through the mall and leave at speed.

“Staff at the jewellery store were extremely shaken but unhurt and are being supported by police,” a police spokesperson said the day after the robbery.

While the exact cost of the stolen jewellery has not been determined, it was estimated to be worth about $200,000. Most of the items have since been recovered, authorities have said.

What led to the quick arrest was “a unique-designed 18-carat red popcorn style chain”, which caught the wholesaler’s eye when a woman showed up at the Mt Eden business less than two hours after the armed burglary. The wholesaler called the Brownsons store owner and confirmed that it had been stolen that day.

He then called police, who met the woman inside the business. Three other suspects, including Webster, were located in a car outside the business, court document state.

A large amount of jewellery was found inside the vehicle, along with hammers. In addition, items were found “in numerous pockets of the clothing worn by Benjamin Webster”, documents state.

Other co-defendants await trial.