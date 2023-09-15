Voyager 2023 media awards

Crime in downtown Auckland: Political parties share their views after prominent businessman calls for greater police presence

Bernard Orsman
By
6 mins to read
Scott Pritchard says crime in the central city has risen 80 per cent over the past four years.

A prominent businessman is calling on the political parties to say what their approach is to spiralling crime in downtown Auckland.

Scott Pritchard, chief executive of Precinct Properties and the new chair of Auckland Council’s

