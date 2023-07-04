Hawke's Bay cricketer Will Clark celebrates taking a wicket in a second XI match between Central District and Northern Districts in Hastings in 2021. Photo / NZME

First-class cricket association Central District has named nine Hawke’s Bay players among the 16 who will have professional contracts for dual men’s champions the Stags in the 2023-2024 summer.

The big winner in a list of 15 named today (with one to be added) is 21-year-old right-arm Hawke’s Bay all-rounder Will Clark, who joined the Stags’ professional ranks as a contract replacement during last season, having made his first-class debut in a Plunket Shield match in March 2022.

Another is 24-year-old Hawke’s Bay teammate and right-hand batter Jack Boyle, who gets a full-season contract after moving from Canterbury last season, being called-up and then scoring a match-winning century.

Also back with a CD contract is Ajaz Patel, after missing out on a New Zealand contract, while a further Hawke’s Bay player, Blair Tickner, now has a New Zealand contract.

The team will head into the new season having overcome the challenges and disruption of Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year to win both the national one-day Ford Trophy and first-class Plunket Shield trophies.

It was the first time Central had won both titles in the same season, but many in the group enjoyed the 2019 double of Plunket Shield and Dream11 Super Smash success.

The Hawke’s Bay players among the 15 contracted to date are: Jack Boyle (right-hand batsman), Doug Bracewell (right-arm pace, all-rounder), Will Clark (right-arm pace, all-rounder), Liam Dudding (right-arm pace bowler), Joey Field (right-arm pace, all-rounder), Jayden Lennox (left-arm off-spin bowler), Ajaz Patel (left-arm off-spin bowler), Brad Schmulian (right-hand batsman, leg-spin bowler), Bayley Wiggins (wicketkeeper, right-hand batsman).

Others are: Tom Bruce (Taranaki, right-hand batsman, off-spin bowler), Josh Clarkson (Nelson, right-arm pace all-rounder), Dane Cleaver (Manawatū, wicketkeeper, right-hand batsman), Greg Hay (Nelson, right-hand batsman), Ray Toole (Manawatū, left-arm pace bowler), Brett Randell (pick-up player, right-arm pace, all-rounder).