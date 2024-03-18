Mikaela Greig in action for Central Hinds in a Super Smash T20 Cricket match at Eden Park in January. Photo / Photosport

A dream has come true for former Waiopehu College student Mikaela Greig following a call up to the White Ferns squad ahead of an international T20I match against England at University of Otago Oval tomorrow.

Greig, who grew up on a diet of senior men’s club cricket in Horowhenua-Kāpiti in the absence of a girls’ grade, joins Georgia Plimmer as replacement players for Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr who are both unavailable for the series opener due to recent commitments in the WPL.

Mikaela Greig is ready for the White Ferns. Photo / Photosport

The 28-year-old Greig, who now lives in Shannon, has featured for New Zealand A in both the recent T20 matches against England A in Queenstown and will make her international debut if selected in the playing XI, expected to be announced soon.

White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer said Greig was worthy of her call-up.

“Mikaela has been impressive for the Central Hinds all summer and deserves an opportunity to join the group for the first time,” he said.

“She’s shown this season that she possesses power and hitting ability which are important qualities in T20 cricket and we believe she has the ability to contribute if selected in the XI tomorrow.”

Greig’s selection is a dream come true. She started playing cricket at Levin Intermediate School as an 11-year-old and has simply never stopped.

Her mother Alison said her daughter simply took to cricket. Looking back, she wasn’t sure where it came from, but the family encouraged her to keep following what was clearly a passion.

“She took it all on her own, really. We’re all so proud of her,” she said.

In her late teens and studying at Massey University gave her an opportunity to join the women’s scene in Manawatū and she thrived in an encouraging environment.

Greig had been a regular in the Central Districts Hinds side since she was 18 and this season was in her 11th with the side.

Her inclusion to the White Ferns comes years after playing at the top level. The right-arm batter and off-spin bowler had been in good form this summer, posting a career best 84 not out for Manawatū in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield match in December.

That form continued in the North Island versus South Island T20 match a a few weeks ago where she scored a quickfire 40 off 33 balls to help her team post 156 and win by 48 runs.

Should she take the field tomorrow. Greig will become a dual international, having previous played for the Netherlands.

Greig was well-known having served stints in development roles with both Horowhenua-Kāpiti and Manawatū associations and had done a lot for the growth of the game in encouraging young girls to play cricket.

Meanwhile, Plimmer and Greig will remain in Dunedin after tomorrow’s match and reassemble with the New Zealand A one-day squad on Thursday ahead of the first 50-over match against England A at University of Otago Oval on Saturday.

Devine and Kerr will assemble with the White Ferns on Wednesday ahead of the second T20I against England at Saxton Oval on Friday.

White Ferns squad – 1st Life Direct T20I v England

Suzie Bates (c) (Otago Sparks)

Eden Carson (Otago Sparks)

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk) (Northern Brave)

Izzy Gaze (wk) (Auckland Hearts)

Maddy Green (Auckland Hearts)

Mikaela Greig (Central Hinds)

Brooke Halliday (Auckland Hearts)

Fran Jonas (Auckland Hearts)

Jess Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

Rosemary Mair (Central Hinds)

Georgia Plimmer (Wellington Blaze)

Hannah Rowe (Central Hinds)

Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury Magicians)



