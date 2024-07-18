The fever of one-day international cricket at McLean Park in Napier, which is set for another round when the Black Caps host Pakistan next March. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Black Caps will play their most regular McLean Park victims when men’s one-day international cricket returns to Napier next summer.

In the only men’s international on the ground in six inbound men’s and women’s tours during the summer, the Black Caps will play Pakistan on Saturday March 29, going for a sixth win in seven matches between the two countries on the park.

The White Ferns women’s team will play Sri Lanka at McLean Park on March 4.

The March 29 match, the first in a three-match New Zealand-Pakistan ODI series, after a five-match Twenty20 series, will be the 43rd Black Caps ODI at McLean Park.

The first was against Sri Lanka in March 1983, starting a sequence of eight NZ wins on the Park (including two over Pakistan) before Zimbabwe became the first visiting side to win an ODI there on February 3, 1996 – the first day-night, floodlit international cricket match in New Zealand.