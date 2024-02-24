The Black Caps fell short of a winning total after an impressive bowling display in the second T20I against Australia at Eden Park on Friday. Video / Sky Sport

If you’re off to Eden Park for the cricket today, and you haven’t yet looked outside, you might want to roll back under those covers.

An ill-timed rain front is lurking as the Black Caps take a last shot at T20 triumph in what’s been a wretched home series against their unbeaten Aussie foes.

The gates at Eden Park open at 11.30am, with the match scheduled to begin 90 minutes later.

But without a ball bowled, the weather’s already looking like the winner in a series that’s already seen the Black Caps lose the first match on the final ball, and then be trounced by 72 runs in the second.

Rain’s forecast to arrive in Auckland this morning and then worsen in the afternoon, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

“If it’s not already raining when the game starts, it will be soon after. And it’s not going to be showery, it’ll be periods of rain.”

The unfortunate sunshine switcheroo comes after a hot and settled Saturday in our largest city - the same conditions that were to blame for a forecast today that’ll only be welcome to keen gardeners and those who make a living from the land.

That’s because yesterday’s ridge of high pressure had slowed down a front rolling north from the South Island, Corrigan said.

“We originally thought it would be [in Auckland] overnight, but the [weather] models show it’s running about six hours later than expected.”

The only mitigating feature for hopeful fans still making their way to the suburban stadium today will be the temperature, with 24C to 25C expected, he said.

“It’s going to be warm rain.”

It hasn't been a happy series for the Black Caps so far - Finn Allen shows his despair after being bowled in the first over at Eden Park on Friday - and today's weather is likely to be another blow. Photo / Photosport

And - hold onto your seat cushions and snack packs for this shocker - there are no planned rail closures in Auckland today, allowing optimistic fans to make their way to the Kingsland-based stadium by train.

Buses, too, will be on the move to get dedicated supporters where they need to be.

Travel on both public transport modes is free from 8am for those with a match ticket, Auckland Transport said.

Today’s rain front sparked a series of weather watches and warnings as it moved across the South Island and into the north yesterday, but by this morning only one remained in effect - a heavy rain watch for the Tararua Ranges until 10am.

Other areas join Auckland in rainy solidarity today, with wet weather across the central North Island from Manawatu north to Waikato this morning, and Bay of Plenty this afternoon. Northland can expect showers.

And while you’ll need a brolly, don’t bother with the woollies, with highs in the mid-20s forecast in Whāngārei, Hamilton and Tauranga.

It'll be a brolly kind of day in Bay of Plenty today, but that won't stop the hardy, like then 5-year-old Theodor Sharp in this 2019 photo at Mt Maunganui. File photo / Alan Gibson

Traditionally drier eastern areas won’t escape the wet either, with rain in Gisborne and Napier - including possible thunderstorms with downpours this afternoon - and highs of 25C and 27C forecast respectively.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are also forecast for Rotorua, while rain will clear from dawn in Wellington, and afternoon in Palmerston North and New Plymouth.

Temperatures in those southern North Island cities will be in the more comfortable low 20s.

With the front having moved north it’ll be mostly dry in the South Island, except for rain in some western areas, Corrigan said.

Nelson and Blenheim bag skiting rights with sunshine and highs around 23C, but a cloudy day of 21C is on the way for Christchurch.

It'll be a good day to be a Nelsonian today, with sunshine and a high of 23C expected as much of the rest of the country endures rain and cloud. File photo / Barry Peck

Showers in Dunedin will clear late this morning, with a high of 18C in the southern city.

Meanwhile, the new work week was expected to bring rain to Northland, and then again for Auckland and Coromandel as the front drifts back over both areas, Corrigan said.

It’ll also be wet in Northern Gisborne, Fiordland and Stewart Island, but high pressure promises fine weather elsewhere across the two main islands tomorrow, he said.

