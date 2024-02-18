Crews fight ‘fast-moving’ north Canterbury fire through night, homes evacuated

Homes have been evacuated as firefighters battle a large vegetation fire near Waipara. Photo / George Heard

Firefighters have been battling through the night to get on top of a fresh scrub fire in north Canterbury which has forced the evacuation of several homes.

Emergency services were called just after 8pm to the large “fast moving” blaze that was burning through gorse and scrub near Waikari Valley Rd in the Hurunui district.

Two helicopters are set to join their efforts at first light, with ahead of forecast high winds for Canterbury which could whip up the fire further today.

In a 4.30am update Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said crews had been “actively fighting” the fire overnight, establishing fire breaks around affected properties.

Residents of Glenmark Drive and Shell Rock Road had been unable to return home. Those on Sealeys Direct Rd were set to leave their homes but were able to stay after the fire changed direction.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Waipara Community Hall.

“Anyone whose life or safety is at risk should call 111. If you feel unsafe at home you are advised to self evacuate,” Fenz said.

Fifteen crews were battling the fire last night and two helicopters are on standby to join them this morning.

Late last night Fenz reported 15 crews along with a bulldozer were fighting the fire as it moved through “difficult terrain”. Two helicopters are also on standby and will take to the air at first light, when a new update will also be issued.

Hurunui District Council said there would be a meeting at the Waikari Memorial Hall at 9am this morning for affected residents and evacuees.

High winds forecast for Christchurch

Gusty, dry northwesterly winds are set to strengthen for Christchurch and surrounding areas this afternoon as fire crews continue to fight the north Canterbury fire as well as moving into their sixth day of the Port Hills fire.

Half of the hotspots across the Port Hills fireground were “eliminated” yesterday. Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) incident controller Steve Kennedy said the day shift had put in a big effort to cool 28 of the 58 hotspots that had been pinpointed by drones.

Fire crews were staying on overnight to reduce the risk of flare-ups in the high winds that are expected today, Kennedy said.

With so many areas covered by a Warning or Watch for Strong Winds, here are some things that can be affected by strong winds pic.twitter.com/PZeVRfrUbK — MetService (@MetService) February 18, 2024

MetService meteorologist Gerrard Bellam last night said Canterbury High Country would be under a wind warning until 3pm this afternoon.

“The severe northwest gale in these areas could gust up to 130km/h in exposed places, but it will be a short and sharp spell of wind.”

The east of the South Island can expect high 20C-plus temperatures, but temperatures are likely to then drop significantly in the afternoon, Bellam said.

A front would bring a cooler southerly change for Christchurch in the evening followed by showers.