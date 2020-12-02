Crews fight early morning house fire in Gore, Southland

Fire crews have contained an early morning house fire in Gore.
The blaze broke out in the single storey house on Hokonui Drive shortly before 3am.
No one was inside the house at the time.
The fire has now been contained, but three fire crews have remained on the scene to dampen down any hot-spots.
A fire investigator will head to the scene this morning.