Crews called to Rotorua motel fire

Scene of the fire at the Four Canoes Motel on Fenton St this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

A fire investigator is at the scene of a motel fire in Rotorua this morning.

Crews were sent after multiple calls about a fire in a room at the Four Canoes on Fenton St about 9.30pm Sunday.

The room was well involved when crews arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

One room was damaged in the fire. Photo / Ben Fraser

No one was injured, he said.

Three appliances were sent to the scene and left about midnight.

A fire investigator is at the scene this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were also called to the scene last night and would be helping Fire and Emergency NZ with their inquiries.

More to come.