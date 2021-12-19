Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Crews called to Rotorua motel fire

Quick Read
Scene of the fire at the Four Canoes Motel on Fenton St this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

Scene of the fire at the Four Canoes Motel on Fenton St this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

Rotorua Daily Post

A fire investigator is at the scene of a motel fire in Rotorua this morning.

Crews were sent after multiple calls about a fire in a room at the Four Canoes on Fenton St about 9.30pm Sunday.

The room was well involved when crews arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

One room was damaged in the fire. Photo / Ben Fraser
One room was damaged in the fire. Photo / Ben Fraser

No one was injured, he said.

Three appliances were sent to the scene and left about midnight.

A fire investigator is at the scene this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were also called to the scene last night and would be helping Fire and Emergency NZ with their inquiries.

More to come.