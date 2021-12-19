Crews called to Rotorua motel fire

A fire investigator is at the scene of a motel fire in Rotorua this morning.
Crews were sent after multiple calls about a fire in a room at the Four Canoes on Fenton St about 9.30pm Sunday.
The room was well involved when crews arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.
No one was injured, he said.
Three appliances were sent to the scene and left about midnight.
A fire investigator is at the scene this morning.
A police spokeswoman said police were also called to the scene last night and would be helping Fire and Emergency NZ with their inquiries.
